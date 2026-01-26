x
Washington leads Pope John past Sparta

Mia Washington scored 11 points as Pope John edged Sparta, 37-33, on Jan. 15, with both teams rebounding with strong stretches following the nonconference matchup.

Sparta /
| 26 Jan 2026 | 04:07
    Sparta's Brooke Shust (21) leaps towards the hoop during a shot.
    Sparta's Brooke Shust (21) leaps towards the hoop during a shot. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Pope John's Mia Washington (3) jumps during a shot.
    Pope John's Mia Washington (3) jumps during a shot. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Pope John's Natalija Novkovic rises towards the hoop during a shot.
    Pope John's Natalija Novkovic rises towards the hoop during a shot. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )
    Sparta's Kaelyn Sabanosh dribbles the ball.
    Sparta's Kaelyn Sabanosh dribbles the ball. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)

Mia Washington scored 11 points, leading the Pope John Lions to a 37-33 win over the Sparta Spartans on Jan. 15 at Sparta High School.

Natalija Novkovic contributed 10 points.

Brooke Shust scored a game-high 13 points for the Sparta Spartans (11-5).

Pope John went on to defeat Mary Louis Academy (New York) b, 54-31 on Jan. 17. Two days later, the Lions lost to Morris Knolls, 34-30. Pope John rebounded from that loss by earning a 34-30 victory over Chatham High School on Jan. 21. They beat West Morris-Mendham, 55-48, on Jan. 23.

Since the loss to Pope John, Sparta is currently on a four-game winning streak earning victories against Jefferson, Mount Olive, Parsippany Hills and Montville Township.