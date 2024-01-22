Weiss wins H/W/S championship

Paige Weiss won the 114-pound championship and three teammates placed to highlight Sparta High School’s showing at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex girls wrestling tournament Sunday afternoon, Jan. 21 at High Point Regional High School in Sussex.

Sparta finished seventh in the team race of 18 competing schools with 63 points. The Newton/Kittatinny co-op program won the team title with 211.5 points.

Weiss, a sophomore, pinned Hunterdon Central’s Annemarie Thompson in just 1:05 to win the 114-pound title.

Other place-winners for the Spartans included Emma Reder (second place at 126), Jeisy Castro (third at 165) and Dominic Sierra-Parra (fourth at 185).

Here’s how other Sparta sports teams fared last week:

Swimming

Danny Westervelt took home the silver medal in the 100-fly event and he teamed with Matthew Flanz, Jack McGurrin and Owen Englehardt in finishing second in the 400 free relay event to pace the Sparta boys swim team at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 at the Kittatinny pool.

Westervelt clocked a time of 54.93 in the 100 fly, while the quartet of Flanz, McGurrin, Englehardt and Westervelt was second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:39.03.

The Sparta boys finished fifth overall.

The Sparta girls placed eighth overall while not having any top three finishers.

Boys wrestling

Sparta swept all three of its matches Jan. 20 during a quad meet at Hackettstown.

The Spartans, now 9-1, defeated Verona (46-36), Hackettstown (43-30) and Mendham (36-35).

Sparta trailed Mendham, 35-15, before the team won the last four bouts of the match. Trevor Ekeland won by decision at 175 pounds followed by pin fall victories from Liam Hassloch (190), Lucas Brown (215) and Connor White (285). White’s pin - over Andy Vallani - came in just 23 seconds to seal the dramatic match win.

Boys basketball

Chrystian Grubbs had a team-high nine points, Pat Connors added eight points and Brady Shagawat dropped in seven points as Sparta dropped a 57-39 decision to West Morris on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Chester.

The Spartans also bowed to Saddle River Day on Jan. 20 to fall to 5-7 this season.

Sparta is scheduled to play at Chatham at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.

Girls basketball

The Spartans’ losing streak reached eight games with a 57-27 loss to Westfield on Jan. 20 at home.

Abby Connors totaled seven points, four steals and three rebounds in the defeat.

Junior guard Molly Chapman, averaging 9.2 points, leads the team in scoring this season.

Sparta (3-10) is slated to play host to Morristown-Beard at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

Bowling

Khalil Masri placed seventh with a high series of 580 to lead the Sparta boys to a seventh-place finish at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament on Jan. 18 at Sparta Lanes.