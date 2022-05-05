Summer Workplace Training Program Available for Area High Schoolers

If you know of a high schooler who needs a summer job, Project Self Sufficiency might have you covered. The Newton-based non-profit recently announced a limited number of positions available in its Summer Youth Employment Program during the months of July and August.

High school sophomores and juniors in the county will receive free job training skills at Project Self-Sufficiency, and enjoy a variety of paid, on-the-job training for everything from clerical tasks to landscaping projects. They also learn workplace etiquette, interview skills, and other vital tools needed to navigate today’s workforce. The Summer Youth Employment Program will run Monday through Thursday, from July 11th to August 12th.

However, note that eligibility is dependent on a few factors, such as family income, transportation status, current enrollment in high school, COVID vaccination status, and others.

Free transportation to and from Project Self-Sufficiency, located at 127 Mill Street, Newton, will be provided to participants; use of the transportation program, interviews, and references from high school staff members are required. Also note that due to the limited number of spaces available, only students who have not previously been involved with this program can apply.

“For many of these young people, the Summer Youth Employment Program is their first workplace experience,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The program gives them guidance about workplace expectations as well as basic job skills and offers each teen the opportunity to explore their interests and aptitudes. The program gives them a foothold in the working world and can serve as a springboard into their future career.”

Applications must be received by June 17th. Interested applicants can visit projectselfsufficiency.org/summer-youth-employment-program to download an application. Eligible applicants will be contacted to set up an interview. Call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for more information.