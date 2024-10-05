Sussex County History Today: 14th annual Heritage Weekend

It is always a pleasure to announce that this weekend, Oct. 12 and 13, is Sussex County’s 14th annual Heritage Weekend.

On those days, historical museums and heritage organizations will join with the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council (SCAHC) and open their doors.

Take this opportunity to discover the many varied facets of history and culture in Sussex County.

Many of Sussex County’s volunteer-run historical sites will welcome residents and visitors alike.

This year’s participating historic sites are: Branchville Borough’s Historical Museum, Byram’s Roseville Schoolhouse Museum, Franklin’s Heritage Museum, Hardyston’s Old Monroe School House, Lafayette’s Ludlum-Mabee House, Montague’s Foster-Armstrong House, Newton’s Hill Memorial Museum, Ogdensburg’s Old Schoolhouse and Firehouse Museum, Peters Valley School of Craft Gallery, Sparta’s Van Kirk Homestead Museum and the Sparta Train Station, Stillwater’s Historical Museum, Sussex Borough’s Sussex-Wantage Historical Museum, Walpack’s Van Campen Inn and the Walpack Center Village, and Wantage’s Lusscroft Farm, Old Clove Church and the DAR’s Elias Van Bunschooten Museum.

One can also visit the Waterloo Village Historic Site in Stanhope, drive over the Western Highlands Scenic Byway, stroll the White Deer Plaza and Boardwalk Historic District in Sparta, or tour these historic districts: Newton Town Plot, Lafayette Village, Peters Valley, Walpack Center and Old Mine Road.

Hike the trails and visit our local state parks, including High Point State Park and the New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial.

A few of the organizations may offer a special presentation or exhibit. Lusscroft is offering limited tours of the Manor House for fee - enabling its preservation. Days and hours vary based on available docent coverage.

Local farms and farm markets that reflect our agricultural heritage are noted.

There will be one-day festivals on Spring Street in Newton and in Stillwater.

A detailed map is online at bit.ly/scahctour.

Many of the Sussex County Historic Marker locations also are shown there.

Go to scahc.org/events to access a printable brochure page and see a presentation of the historical sites opening this weekend. Please check the SCAHC Facebook page and map in case of any changes.

A most wonderful weekend. Hope to see you out there!

Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian, may be contacted at billt1425@gmail.com