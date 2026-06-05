Sussex County History Today: A View of our Past

In this column we have been describing the rich history available in Sussex County. Are you thinking of looking into the actual places where history took place? And are any near us here?

Yes, for sure there are sites nearby. New Jersey is packed with Revolutionary War locations, and several of the most important ones in the entire war are right here in the state. Here are some of the best places you can visit today, including major battlefields, encampments, and preserved historic structures.

Sussex County

Fort Shappanack (Fort Johns). The site of the fort is located on a knoll just behind the Van Campen Inn. While the original structure is no longer standing, a historical marker identifies the area where (Colonel John Rosenkrans). Address: Old Mine Road, Layton, NJ 07851

Van Campen Inn. This “inn” was actually a large stone house that served as a key stopping point along the military route for figures like (John Adams) and (General Horatio Gates). Address: Old Mine Road, Layton, NJ 07851

The 1756 Military Road. This vital supply line was built for the French and Indian War, prior to the Revolution. It was commissioned by the New Jersey Assembly to link the chain of fortifications along the Delaware River, and to help move troops and heavy ordnance. Follows much of today’s Ridge Road.

Looking further afield

Monmouth Battlefield State Park. This was one of the largest battles of the war, taking place in June 1778. Monmouth includes a restored battlefield, visitor center with exhibits, and trails across the original fighting ground. This area includes a part which is famous for Washington rallying the troops during the retreat.

Morristown National Historical Park. In Morristown you can find as a whole, the historical place museum at the “military capital of the Revolution.” This includes Washington’s 1779–1780 winter encampment, Jockey Hollow huts, Ford Mansion (Washington’s HQ), and a museum with artifacts and documents. Along the drive to Jockey Hollow encampment you can visit Fort Nonsense — a hilltop fortification overlooking Morristown.

Princeton Battlefield State Park. Historical place museum. Site of Washington’s bold counterattack on Jan. 3, 1777. 500 Mercer Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Clarke House Museum. Battlefield trails. Key turning point in the “Ten Crucial Days.”

Rockingham Historic Site. Historical place. 84 Laurel Ave, Kingston, NJ 08528 Washington’s final wartime headquarters (1783). Where he wrote the Farewell Orders to the Armies of the United States Beautifully preserved 18th‑century home

Battle of Bound Brook Site. This was the site of an early 1777 battle. Historic markers and preserved areas. Reenactments are held annually.

Revolutionary War Gallows Historic Site (Westfield). This includes a Marker at the site of a Loyalist execution. It is a small but historically significant site.

Trenton – Old Barracks Museum. This is the only surviving French & Indian War barracks in New Jersey and was central to the 1776 Battle of Trenton.

Washington Crossing (New Jersey side). Where Washington’s army landed after crossing the Delaware.

Fort Lee Historic Park. Fort Lee overlooks the Hudson and was a key defensive position during the 1776 New York campaign.

New Bridge Landing (River Edge). This was along the path of Washington’s retreat route. Here there is an historic stone houses and a preserved bridge.

Our nearby New Jersey sites offer some of the best Revolutionary War heritage that is available. Especially in the 250th celebration near, it would certainly be appropriate to visit some this summer.