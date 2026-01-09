Sussex County History Today: Major Samuel Meeker

During this prelude to the actual 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence we are looking at some of our local people who put their possessions and lives on the line for freedom for America.

We speak here about Major Samuel Meeker.

Major Samuel Meeker (1747–1804) was a prominent Patriot officer in the Second Regiment of the Sussex County Militia during the American Revolutionary War. His leadership and frontier defense efforts made him a key figure in northern New Jersey’s wartime history.

Among duties that Meeker fulfilled included: suppressing of the Loyalist activity in Sussex County and to have secured the county jail in Newton and provided provisions for prisoners. He participated in frontier defense against British-allied Native American raids. He also commanded scouting parties along the Delaware frontier, including incursions into New York and Pennsylvania.

He served as a commissioner of forfeited estates, helping manage property seized from Loyalists. It is said that he took part in discharging of property formerly owned by Loyalists like Barton and the distribution of land.

He lived in Wantage and Newton, NJ; his residence near the Sussex Courthouse was referenced in correspondence, including one letter to George Washington.

His family was deeply rooted in New Jersey’s patriot tradition, with connections to other Meeker patriots in Essex and Morris Counties

In July the alarm rang out to respond to the raid of the enemy, including Mohawk Chief Joseph Brant and Butlers Rangers and Indians and Loyalists. Their deadly raid included burning of buildings and capture of livestock and goods. This took part near today’s Port Jervis.

As the enemy retreated northward along the eastern side of the Delaware River, scout Sgt Thomas Talmadgee briskly rode, like Paul Revere, to notify the citizens of the raid. Militiamen were to gather at the barracks located in today’s Hamburg, N.J.

While the men of the 2nd Sussex County Regiment were mustering and awaiting Colonel Seward, the anxious Major Meeker gathered his men and took off toward the north. He met up with Lt. Col Tusten, as he came from Goshen. The higher ranking Tusten, also a medical doctor, advised both parties to wait for the colonels.

Major Meeker decided to push on, without waiting. He is said to have shouted, “Let the brave men follow me; the cowards may stay behind!”

There was a deadly fight, known as the Battle of Minisink. The Americans lost badly, and Meeker was wounded in the shoulder, hindering his career as a blacksmith for the rest of his life.

Meeker died in 1804, in Unionville, Orange County, NY and is buried in Christie School Burying Grounds, Minisink, Orange County, N.Y.