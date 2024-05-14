Eleven thousand seven hundred eighty

Will forever be remembered in our history.

Just find “one vote” more to declare Georgia victory!

And free our nation from election “fraud” misery!

A defeated president on a telephone call,

Pleading and threatening our democracy to appall.

A grand jury RICO indictment justice to implore,

Which the Supreme Court’s Immunity review does ignore.

Free and peaceful elections our nation’s foundation,

By, for and of the people the determination.

No authoritarian dictator for you and me,

A fundamental principle of democracy.

I know what I heard and saw as being obvious,

But if not in trial or court, then justice is at risk.

George Kibildis

Sparta