A ‘Thank You’ from the Beemerville Presbyterian Church

On behalf of the congregation and Harvest Home Dinner committee of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, we sincerely thank you for attending our annual ham dinner and also for your generous donations in support for our fundraiser. It is only because of your yearly attendance that we are able to continue the tradition of our delicious “all you can eat” dinner for the 122nd year. Without the support of local community, our church family, and its good people, we could not be successful in our endeavors, and would not have had a successful dinner fundraiser or be able to continue outreach to the surrounding community.

Judith L. Howell, Chair

Beemerville Presbyterian Church Harvest Home Committee

Sussex