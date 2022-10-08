A time to decide

In a few weeks on November 8, Americans will be asked to decide what kind of country they wish to live in. We are at an inflection point. The decision we make may likely affect us for generations.

There is much at stake, much we have to lose. Already, a woman’s right to autonomy over her own body has been eliminated in much of the country. The November election may determine if this loss of a most private, basic, and human freedom becomes nationalized for every woman of childbearing age. The November election may also determine whether state legislatures will be able to overturn election results they don’t like, so that the voice of the voters is silenced. Indeed, many state legislatures are making it harder, in some cases impossible, for Americans to vote at all. These are just a few of the antidemocratic efforts that are germinating across the land.

The only person running for the House of Representatives 7th Congressional District, including Sparta, who will work to help us prevent these assaults on our democracy is Tom Malinowski. The fight for this seat is one of the most significant in the country, since the outcome may well determine who has the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. The current incumbent for CD 7, Tom Malinowski, has clearly stated that he will fight to codify the law regarding a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, the most basic of human rights. He stands firm in defense of our democracy by getting dark money out of politics, standing up to extremists like QAnon followers, and ensuring that we use the vote, not violence, to settle our differences.

Here is what a real American can do to participate fully in the next election cycle: First, demand that the candidates clearly state their positions on the issues. Accept no ambiguity or equivocation. Let their legislative actions tell their story. Next, avoid being a single-issue voter ─ our democracy is too complex to be distilled to one topic. Look at the big picture ─ inflation, for example, will eventually be controlled, but the damage to our democracy may never be reparable if state legislatures across the country are able to change the outcome of elections. Finally, and most importantly, vote on November 8 as if the life of our democracy depends on it. It does.

Kathleen Sleezer

Sparta