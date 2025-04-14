Celebrate Easter with compassion

This Easter, let’s celebrate with compassion by leaving animals out of our traditions.

Giving baby chicks as gifts or using real eggs for hunts may seem harmless, but these practices often lead to neglect and suffering.

Instead, try reusable eggs and plant-based treats that everyone can enjoy.

A vegan Easter is a powerful way to honor the holiday’s message of renewal and kindness - while also supporting your health and protecting the planet.

With so many plant-based recipes and ideas online, it’s never been easier to plan a festive, cruelty-free celebration.

Hop over to your local grocery store or co-op and discover all the plant-based items on the shelves.

Easter is about love, hope and new beginnings.

Let’s make that message truly inclusive by choosing compassionate traditions this year.

A quick online search will lead you to a wealth of vegan Easter recipes, tips and inspiration.

Nick Normandy

Newton