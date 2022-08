Something to consider: Not everyone has or wants a cell phone. Not everyone wants to connect to the internet on their phone either — Twitter, FB, Instagram, PayPal, or their bank — or wants/needs to be able to scan codes, take pictures, or text. Some just want to have a phone for emergencies. Please don’t expect everyone to have a cell phone with all the bells & whistles. Some people just don’t want or feel the need for that.

S.Raven Diamant

Sparta