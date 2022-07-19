City Sirens

In every town and city the call to arms,

Police, Fire and EMS soulful alarms.

Their loud sirens reverberate both night and day,

To aid fellow humans in trouble and dismay.

We know not their political persuasion,

Nor their race or religious determination.

Our sleep, meals and household chores they interrupt,

As we speculate on their mission abrupt.

In time many of us will be their destinations,

For reasons we know not in our life ministrations.

A haunting urgent subliminal “call to prayer” sound,

Rescue salvation for all humans profound.

George Kibildis

Sparta