Concern over football equipment

I am writing to express my concern about the condition of football equipment used in some high school athletic programs and how it affects player safety. Football is a demanding sport, and having reliable, up-to-date protective gear is essential.

At Sussex Tech, I have seen firsthand how older equipment can increase the risk of injury. In one instance, our starting running back lowered his shoulder during a play and suffered a serious shoulder injury. The pads he was wearing were worn down and did not provide enough protection. In contrast, when I attended a Sparta High School game and saw a similar play, the running back involved was able to get up and continue playing, likely due in part to better protective equipment.

I have also witnessed a lineman suffer a concussion while wearing an older helmet that no longer offered adequate protection. As someone who will be a junior next season and plays football for Sussex Tech, these situations are especially concerning to me because they directly affect my teammates and the safety of players like myself.

As a Scout and a member of the Sussex County school community, I believe schools should prioritize replacing worn football helmets and pads.

Investing in safer equipment not only helps prevent injuries but also shows that schools value the well-being of their student-athletes.

Thank you for considering this perspective.

Cole Dumpert

Sparta