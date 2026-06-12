Declaration of Independence reading pauses for 250th

For the past 15 years, I, with others, have had the great honor of organizing and participating in a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on the 4th of July on The Green in Newton.

What began as a call to action —s parked years ago by radio host Mark Levin, who encouraged patriots to read the Declaration aloud as it was originally intended — grew into a cherished annual tradition. From the beginning, the event was about more than reading a historic document. It was an opportunity for neighbors, families, veterans, and visitors to gather in appreciation of our nation’s founding principles.

A dedicated group of Sussex County volunteers was joined each year by a chorus of 12-15 volunteers, who traveled from Bergen County, New York City, and beyond to share patriotic and historical music. Over the years, we were honored to receive recognition from SiriusXM Patriot radio personalities. Together, we stood through sunshine, summer heat, wind, and rain, united in our love of country and our respect for the freedoms we enjoy. The gathering grew to attract as many as 150 attendees and continued through changing times, including the challenges of the pandemic.

After many years on the Newton Green, we were grateful to find a new home at the local VFW on Mill Street. We were also honored in recent years by the participation of local veterans Frank Smith of the Newton VFW Post #5360 and Harry Kaplan of the American Legion Post #86, whose leadership, service, and stories added a special meaning to each gathering.

Thank you to Newton businessman, John Hauck, the reader who honors not only the words of our nation’s founding document, but also the names of the signers and the sacrifices they made afterward, he brings history to life and remind us of the courage, conviction, and cost of liberty. His dedication helps ensure that their legacy is remembered and appreciated by all who listen.

This year, however, we have decided to take a hiatus from hosting our annual reading.

With the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary now underway, communities throughout our region and across the nation are hosting special commemorative events. Rather than organize a separate gathering, we look forward to joining fellow citizens in these historic celebrations. This milestone is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary experiment in liberty begun by our Founders 250 years ago.

We encourage everyone to participate in these events, learn more about our nation’s history, and celebrate the blessings of freedom and self-government that have been passed from generation to generation.

We extend our sincere thanks to all who supported this tradition over the years – volunteers, performers, veterans, public servants, community organizations, and attendees and all those who helped with the planning, promotion, safety, and execution. Your dedication, enthusiasm, and commitment made these gatherings both possible and meaningful.

Thank you for fifteen wonderful years. Happy 250th Birthday, America!

Brenda Aldi

Northwest New Jersey Patriots