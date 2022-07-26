Dreams can come true

Like many Brooklyn Dodger fans. I waited most of my life to see Gil Hodges last of the great players of their first World Series victory elected into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2022

I am reminded of a time when we were on the baseball field before a Dodger night game. I went over to pee wee Reese, the dodger Hall of Famer shortstop and Gil Hodges to ask for an autograph. After giving me their autograph, they said what are you going to do when you grow up. That night I went home and told my mother what they said to me. My mother, bless her soul, said Lawrence, study, because it’s not going to be baseball!

I went to my first Dodger game in 1937. For some reason the Dodgers wore Kelly green to give them luck. It Did not work. The next year they were back in their regular blue.

Roger Kahn’s Boys of Summer and people of my age have faded into the autumn of our lives. Our dreams have come true, Gil Hodges has finally been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

To each of us of that era, we had a feeling, “To dream the impossible dream and reach the unreachable star,” has had a glorious ending.

Lawrence Harte, DDS

Sparta