EVs are great for America...Funny

I read that letter about EV’s and how great they are. I am still laughing while I am typing this. That guy should go into comedy writing. Either it was a joke or he knows nothing about how these EV’s are manufactured, the exotic materials used, or how electrical power is generated, or anything about electrical transmission power loss. Besides all the environmental damage the manufacture causes, do the math... EV’s are like Sheriff Rosco getting 50% of 50% of 50% from Boss Hogg. Maybe he can do do some research and get back to us with another funny letter. PS..I hope he wants a bunch of nuclear power plants in his back yard.

Alex Wronka

Franklin