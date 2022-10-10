EVs have their place

If you notice in Home Depot and Lowes, most power tools and lawn mowers are going electric. That is just because they are easy to use, way more reliable and the battery technology is greatly improving. I bought an electric zero turn last spring and I cant get my wife off it. It’s quiet and fun to drive. Yes it has some limitations but it will get better.

EV’s are on the same path. I have a Model 3 with over 60K miles. I have gone to Florida, Washington, Boston, etc. Yes it takes a little longer but the car is an absolute pleasure to drive. Its responsiveness and torque are just unmatched to a gas car and they use way less energy. Yes it could come from a coal plant and if everyone had an electric car today the grid would suffer. They said the same with gas cars until there was a station at every corner. The grid will improve, charging will be more accessible and will start to make more sense for everyone.

I do still have my old Ford Ranger and love a good pick-up truck but from an efficiency and just fun to drive perspective they will continue to take market share. No one wants to take away anyone’s gas car and to be honest I wish they would do away with all these EV incentives and just let the market decide on its own. The government does not need to get involved.

Mike Amideneau

Sparta