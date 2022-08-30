The Military Code “Fix Responsibility,”

A valid lesson in accountability.

Not for guilt, shame, blame, praise or punishment,

But first the WHO and then the justice predicament.

Why we do what we do is the consideration,

But must narrow to ONE in determination.

Others assist or resist in the final action,

But in the end the Decision-Maker’s transaction.

In today’s world the “Boss Tweed ring” is alive,

Each pointing to the other in narcissistic pride.

“The Buck Stops Here” now a game of You not Me.

A sad distortion of truth for posterity.

Democracy needs to “Fix Responsibility,”

To make Justice our ultimate reality.

George Kibildis

Sparta