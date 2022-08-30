Government PPP loans

I just wanted to take one minute to point out all the local Vernon loans forgiven under the pay check protection program. A nearly 1 trillion-dollar program, argued to have little oversight, that was designed, to help businesses hurt by the pandemic keep workers on payroll. Signed into law by then President Donald Trump. No opinion on any of it, just wanted to share some short-term history. Source small business association.

This is some of the Vernon recipients, you can look up a full list online: Boz Electrical Contractors Inc - $415,348; Metalfab Material Handling Systems LLC - $414,735; Cutting Edge Lawn Service and Landscaping LLC - $546,672; A Sparkling View NJ, LLC - $87,500; Lakeland Pool Co - $41,561; U.S. Outworkers - $87,320; H&H Auto Parts of Vernon LLC - $58,595; Dehn Bros Fire Protection, Inc - $344,717; Phillips Glenwood Inc - $222,234; St. Francis De Sales R. C. Church - $84,305; Property Management Services of NJ Inc - $49,512; Mac & Lindy’s LLC - $48,978; Macs Distribution and Wholesale LLC-SBA Small 7a Term - $45,000; Snow Creek LLC - $2,442,241; National Winter Activity Center - $420,451; Service &Amp; Maintenance Corp. - $355,522; MNA Taco Corp. - $45,164; Heaven Hill Farm LLC - $51,935; Zinno Construction LLC - $51,000; Myhren Builders Inc - $145,493; Vernon Veterinary Associates - $155,712; All American Landscape and Maintenance Co., LLC - $192,208; Earth-Tec Associates Inc - $184,774; BHHS Gross & Jansen Realtors - $30,000; A Plus Striping, Inc - $121,358; Vernon Valley Auto Body Inc - $131,700; Kraft Roofing Co., Inc - $109,200; TJ Steel LLC - $171,460.

Rick Thompson

Vernon