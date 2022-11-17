Happy Thanksgiving from Knoll Communities

In the Spirit of Thanksgiving, the Management and Board of Directors for Knoll Communities would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to all of those that have been so kind, generous and understanding as we shared the news that Knoll View will be restructuring. This has not been an easy message to share, but everyone’s grace and kindness has been heartwarming and appreciated.

After over four decades, we have evolved our organization to ensure it evokes the vibrancy of life that today’s older adults expect. The upcoming restructure will include expanding our eagerly sought-after Independent Living apartments with the hope of bringing in services to expend offerings to include active adult management services, home care and concierge services. The restructure will take place after the end of our current contractual obligations in June of 2024, providing over 20 months’ notice to all staff and residents.

Since its inception, Knoll Communities has been continuously reinventing itself to stay at the forefront of the senior living space to deliver the very best care and service to our residents, families and staff. Older adults today demand a greater focus on lifestyle, wellness and health care. The restructuring of Knoll Communities reflects our commitment to our residents and our goal of constantly exceeding expectations.

Knoll Communities is currently made up of two entities: Knoll Heights (150 independent living apartments) and a small 32-bed Assisted Living Program (ALP) known as Knoll View. Utilizing the space where Knoll View currently sits, Knoll Communities is considering replacing the building with Knoll Heights style apartments. Our hope is that this restructuring will allow more seniors and/or disabled persons to move into our independent community. Also, to align with current Home Health Care trends, we would like to take the wellness and care opportunities that were previously only available at Knoll View, to the entire campus. As always, residents requiring extended care will be relocated to other local facilities more fitting for their needs.

Knoll View has received high marks for quality care over the years but a combination of increasing costly regulatory requirements and expenses associated with the pandemic appear to have pushed the acceleration of long-range planning efforts. It is a struggle to compete with the growth of assisted living and home health care services in the current market, but by expanding Knoll Heights, Knoll Communities can continue to meet our mission of providing desirable, safe and affordable housing and services to seniors and disabled persons through a continuum of care.

Francesca McKernan

Sparta