Kasse, Luciano already working for us

As a resident of Sparta since 1978, I have seen a great many things occur in this town. There have been many ongoing issues, but one thing has always remained the same. Most of the people I know want a safe place to live that is rural and affordable.

We’ve gotten away from both in recent years, and I see only one way for the trend to end: Change! It’s time for people to step into office who are taking an active role in making our town livable again. Angela Kasse and Celeste Luciano are those two!

Angela is a mother of two boys and having been on the Planning Board as the mayor’s designee, she understands what Sparta needs to create safe spaces for children to thrive.

Celeste Luciano, a standing member of the Planning Board and having been chairwoman her first year, is actively doing the work by having formed the Master Plan Subcommittee and spending actual man-hours helping create a Community Hub Website and Survey so we, the residents, have a say in how our town is put together.

Angela Kasse and Celeste Luciano are the breath of fresh air we need with a Rosie-the-Riveter grit that gets the job done.

They’re not just throwing money at problems and hoping they’ll go away. These ladies are already actively working for us and can do so much more on the Town Council.

It’s only fitting they get my vote. They deserve yours too!

Dianalynn Jackson

Sparta