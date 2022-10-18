Malinowksi for NJ’s 7th Congressional District

The upcoming election represents a crucial inflection point in our history. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and its aftermath have left a deep scar on our electoral process. Only a few courageous Republicans have admitted that the emperor had no clothes that day. Most have chosen power over principles, MAGA over morals, and rationalization over realization. It is time for true patriots to stand up and be counted this election. The “big lie” election deniers and Trump sycophants are not just trolling the internet in search of the next conspiracy, they’re on the ballot.

In NJ’s 7th Congressional District, the choice is clear. Tom Malinowski is fluent and erudite on all issues of import. He’s approachable and accessible to his constituents, holding over 170 town hall meetings in four years, listening to citizens’ concerns. He’s helped to pass important legislation that helped to keep businesses and the unemployed afloat during the pandemic, helped lower Medicare and health care costs, helped to rebuild our aging infrastructure, and secured a microchip deal that helps our future here at home, not China’s.

He was born and immigrated from Communist Poland, so he is acutely aware of the danger of totalitarianism posed by a demagogic, charismatic, propaganda spewing populist.

His opponent, Tom Kean Jr., in contrast, has held no town hall meetings and has had few legislative achievements in 20 years in the NJ Senate. Unlike his well respected, moderate father, he’s an opportunistic chameleon whose statement about “having Trump’s back no matter what” is especially disturbing in light of the damage done to our nation already and the future destruction sure to follow if Trump is ever elected again.

In Sussex County, there is an even more disturbing candidate for County Commissioner, Bill Hayden. While claiming he has never been a member, he has admitted inviting the Oathkeepers and 3 Percenters to political rallies he helped organize. The Oathkeepers and 3 Percenters are both extreme anti-government militia groups that took part in the violence perpetuated on Jan. 6. We should be adamant as a community that anyone associated with these anti-democracy, anti-government groups are totally unfit to hold any position of power. Two pillars of their communities, Damaris Lira and Camila DiResta, are the clear choice over the likes of Mr. Hayden.

Mike Vrabel

Sparta