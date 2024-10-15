Mark Scott ‘gets things done’

When I first met Mark Scott, he was serving his community.

As a volunteer, he collected donations on the beach and boardwalk for the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks. I have no idea how much money he raised, but it was obvious that his winning smile and happy personality encouraged all attendees to dig deep and help raise money to support the Ski Hawks’ boat and gas needs.

Fast forward a couple of years, when I joined the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation, I again encountered Mark Scott, who is a member of the Board of Trustees.

I was happy to join an organization of fellow volunteers committed to the preservation of Lake Mohawk, the environment and the community that surrounds it. Mark was the chair of the Lake Mohawk Gatehouses Fundraising committee. The gatehouses were recently transferred to the LMPF, to be restored and saved from demolition.

I volunteered for the committee and learned firsthand how hard Mark worked to organize and execute the fundraising drive. Mark gets things done! With his leadership, we raised the funds needed to restore the North Gatehouse, and continue to garner support for this project.

Mark decided to get further involved in preserving and protecting the town by helping support the efforts of Sparta Responsible Development, whose focus, along with the New Jersey Highland Coalition, is to protect, enhance and promote vital natural resources.

Again, I was able to observe Mark sharing his drive to protect Sparta from the deleterious effects of the mega warehouse on the town.

Mark Scott and Marjy Murphy (also quite driven to save Sparta) are now running for the Sparta Town Council. I fully support Mark and Marjy. I know that when they make a commitment they deliver. I know that they work well alone and with a group. They know how to negotiate and compromise. They know how to generate success.

Mark Scott and Marjy Murphy would be an asset to the Sparta Town Council.

Susan Knauss MacFarlane

Sparta