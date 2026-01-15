Recently attended an “Olde Timers” night,

The local Fire Department was the site.

Growing up in a rural community,

With memories similar when living in a city.

Youth, teenager, adult and now senior,

So many shared memories we had together.

And those city-life experiences far-away,

Which locals only know through gossip hearsay.

Love the youthful community and way of life,

Even with those learning experiences of strife.

This earlier life forever in our memory,

The foundation of character for you and me.

Many eras of memories in all our lives,

But always the early community lore survives.

George Kibildis

Sparta