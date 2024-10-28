Murphy, Scott have been working for town for years

I consider myself lucky to have grown up in Sparta, graduated from Sparta High and received a great education. My career has taken me all over the U.S., but no matter where I went, I always loved coming back to Sparta.

Eventually, I moved back into the house I grew up in, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to call home - especially with friends I’ve known since grammar school, like Marjy Murphy.

When old classmates come back to town, we always get together, and it’s like no time has passed. We talk about the good memories, but lately, we’ve also touched on how some people don’t appreciate Sparta the way we do.

It’s tough to hear, but I’ve been so proud to see our community step up whenever the Sparta way of life is challenged. Two years ago, we started making changes in the Sparta council, and I’m really proud of what we accomplished.

But the work isn’t done yet. I’m not here to tell anyone what to do, but if you care about preserving what makes Sparta special, I’d ask you to consider voting for Marjy Murphy and Mark Scott.

They’ve been quietly working behind the scenes for years, and now they’re ready to keep fighting for our town.

Debra-Ann Halik

Sparta