Proposal to honor Francis Hopkinson advances

Earlier this year, Straus News published my letter advocating for Francis Hopkinson — New Jersey’s own signer of the Declaration of Independence — as the documented designer of the American flag. I am writing to provide an update on this effort.

On June 5, I received official confirmation from the United States Postal Service that my proposal for a commemorative stamp honoring Hopkinson will be submitted to the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee (CSAC) for formal review. The CSAC has recommended stamp subjects to the Postmaster General since 1957, and this move represents significant progress in gaining federal recognition for Hopkinson’s contribution.

The historical evidence remains clear: in 1780, Hopkinson wrote to Congress claiming credit for designing “the Flag of the United States of America.” This letter is preserved in the Library of Congress. Notably, Congress never disputed his claim, and no contemporary figures offered a competing one; the popular Betsy Ross narrative did not emerge until 1870.

As we celebrate this semiquincentennial year, the focus is no longer on whether the evidence supports Hopkinson, but whether we will formally acknowledge it. I appreciate Straus News’ role in sharing this story, and I hope your readers will continue to follow these developments.

Paul Mole

Sussex County