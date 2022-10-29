Quality of life at stake in town council election

What have residents learned from the fallout from the Diamond Chip Mega-warehouse application? Not to trust our local officials to steward our town. Instead of gaming out what could come when they introduced Ordinance 21:01 for the Diamond Chip project they went along with the dictate from our State Legislator to cut the red tape (which Ordinance 21:01 did) to promote business developments.This ordiance essentially offered a glidepath to eliminate variances, which give the town control over developments. The only councilmember to have the foresight to imagine what 21:01 would bring, and vote no was Dan Chiariello who is running for re-election with Neill Clarke, and Dean Blumetti. Neill Clark, along with Anand Dash, founded Sparta for Responsible Development, which has played a huge role in getting the Planning Boad to revise 21:01. Dean Blumetti has served for years on our Environmental Commission, and wrote their environmental report opposing the Diamond Chip application.

The other slate of council candidates include Mayor David Smith who is still touting the ratables to come from the Diamond Chip project (not specifically determined), and finds no issues with traffic now on Route 15 where the project is planned. He and his running mates have refused to debate Chiariello, Clark, and Blumetti, and Smith’s running mates will not come forward with a position on the mega-warehouse. I think it is fair to infer by their refusal to take a position that they support Smith in this monster of a project.

What I have heard from almost all residents concerning this proposed mega-warehouse is that they care more about preserving our rural way of life , the preservation of our aquifer, wetlands, and endangered species,and reducing pollution, and truck traffic, than anything this mega-warehouse could provide.

Please vote for the future stewardship of our town in a thoughtful, balanced way with 1, 2, and 3 on your ballot: Chiariello, Clark, and Blumetti.

Daryl Savage

Sparta