Save Sparta from mega-warehouses

In community after community across the USA, it is town government versus developers-- (see Towns Fight Warehousing, NY Times 10/10/2022 or NJ.com 1/5/2022 Opposition grows to big warehouse developments in small N.J. towns). Towns battle developers. But not in Sparta. In Sparta it’s the grassroots Sparta Responsible Development (SRD) and residents, versus the cabal of town council, and developer Diamond Chip. The town council cabal headed by Josh Hertzberg, Christine Quinn and re-election candidate Dave Smith, welcome developer Diamond Chip as they seek to bring at least one or more MEGA warehouses to town.

Vote #1, 2 & 3 Chiariello/Clark/Blumetti on November 8. They are the only candidates against Sparta mega-warehouse(s).

Say no to Smith’s expensive campaign, his ticket (Callahan-Lisa and Hantson) and developer Diamond Chip. Note none of the developer’s principals live in Sparta. The group is poised to pocket over $100,000,000 in development profit. Sparta will be burdened and left with more than 1,200 54’ tractor trailers per day, crazy traffic on Route 15, trucks belching smog, light pollution (goodbye stars), 24/7 noise and the risk of adversely impacting 40% of the towns drinking water supply. The proposed warehouse and its 60 acres of pavement is atop the towns Germany Flats aquifer. Note the proposed buildings are massive (at 880,000 sf and 49,000,000 cubic feet, building one will be the third largest warehouse in New Jersey).

We are one vote away from the demise of our town. If any of the Smith ticket gets elected, multiple mega warehouses will come to Sparta. Some hope taxes could go down, the math is about $100-200 per year per house, but your home will be worth less, much less. No longer will Sparta be a top place to live and in the ranks of Chatham, Summit or Mendham; but rather Sparta will be known as the Sussex County industrial hub rivaling Elizabeth, Linden, Carteret, and Secaucus’ stock of warehouses. Taxes will not decrease. The council has announced plans to spend the mega-warehouse tax revenue already. For example: Josh Hertzberg told us he wants to spend the tax receipts on farms and swine (pig) production on town land (August 23, 2022 Town Council meeting), not reduce taxes. Really.

Now you the voters have the choice. Vote Chiariello, Clark and Blumetti and save Sparta for generations to come. Vote for the no mega-warehouses ticket. Never has a Sparta election been so pivotal.

Mark M. Scott

Sparta