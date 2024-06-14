Say it isn’t so, George

There must be some mistake. There is a well-known attorney in Sparta named George Daggett, but it could not be from him.

The defendant in the case had charges brought by a grand jury, had a fair hearing, had the best lawyers, had an opportunity to bring their own witnesses and question and cross examine others.

If Mr. Daggett, who I assume was not in the courtroom and did not see all the evidence, does not agree with the verdict, that is his right.

But I don’t understand Mr. Daggett trying to undermine our judicial system by making false and general derogatory accusations without evidence.

As it has been said, the jury has spoken.

Barry Levine

Sparta