Scott, Murphy would preserve Sparta’s character

I was fortunate enough to have grown up in Sparta and I’m a proud graduate of Sparta High School.

As an adult, I bought my first home in Sparta and started my family there as well. Unfortunately, circumstances have led me to move away, but I have very fond memories of my time in Sparta and the many open spaces it contains.

Currently retired, I find myself visiting Sparta quite often to be with old friends and frequent local businesses.

Recently, I have been become troubled by the potential to build a “mega” warehouse complex. I understand that it would be built on an existing industrial site; however, it would place an unnecessary burden on our existing infrastructure in the name of e-commerce. Even more worrisome is that the nearby aquifer is only 14 feet below the site, endangering the environment.

The character of Sparta itself would be changed and not for the better. I know that there have been recent changes to the Sparta Council and strongly supported petitions against the building of the warehouse, but more needs to be done.

To that end, supporting Mark Scott and Marjy Murphy this Nov. 5 would go a long way to continue the fight to preserve the character of Sparta and the fond memories that I cherish.

With strong nonpartisan ideals of clean air and water and Mark’s strong background in commercial real estate and Marjy’s lifelong commitment to Sparta, they would be the ideal candidates to put the breaks on the warehouse development and provide guidance for sensible development in the future.

George Olsen

Whippany