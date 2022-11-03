Shame on BOE candidates

I personally know at least one candidate from each slate running for Sparta Board of Education. We have sitting BOE members, seasoned educators, town philanthropy leaders to choose from this November. And we can exercise our right to vote for these candidates individually

Communication is paramount when representing the public. Especially when unprecedented times and standards are pressed upon us and our children. One slate has glaringly stood out. I have never seen such disgraceful, immature, and entitled behavior from any group of people than I’ve seen from the “Advocating for All” slate and their followers. From their social media bullying, their passive aggressive sign placement in town, to the tantrum like demands over and over again for a sitting board member’s removal. This group of “Keyboard Warriors” does their best to shame, defame, and use hate speech against anyone who doesn’t believe EXACTLY the way they do. The Slate of Inclusion? Integrity? Their answer to parents with curriculum concerns is to “opt your child out”. After THEY have slandered these parents with slurs like “homophobe” and “bigot”. They’re satisfied with these “opt out” children being subjected to the same bullying? No foresight. No plan. THEY DO NOT THINK OF THE RAMIFICATIONS FOR STUDENTS. PERIOD. I use the health curriculum as an example, not as a particular hill to die on because it so perfectly showcases how these wannabe leaders don’t communicate, don’t include and don’t understand the first thing about how to maturely engage the public. After all, some running have already quit the board when communication proved too difficult to handle.

Enough! We, the people of Sparta don’t find you inclusive of anyone, but those who are onboard your own obvious personal agenda. We need board members willing to raise our community and schools up and bring us together. Not to tear us apart. We need to keep doing better for our students, teachers, and staff.

We need to focus on NOW, not their conspiracy agendas of the past. We desperately need new elementary school facilities. We have work to do! And them? Nothing but a distraction behind a facade of inclusion. Shame on them!

Nicole Chiong

Sparta