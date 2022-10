As we all live our busy lives with children, commuting to work, and running to Stop and Shop, on the hill behind Job Lot, there is a quiet 2 story building very few people know exist.

For 30 years, Knoll View has been an assisted living home to about 30 seniors. Because of funding, Knoll View will have to close its doors come June 2024. This will obviously negatively impact the residents and employees of Knoll View, but will also leave a void in our community. For years school choirs, scout troops and talented musical people have volunteered their time to Knoll View.

The Sparta Ecumenical Council founded Knoll Properties in 1974 to provide affordable housing to our area. The two Sparta communities are Knoll Heights (independent living) and Knoll View ( assisted living). Along with state subsidies that individuals apply for, these communities offer safe, affordable and caring homes for our seniors.

For the last three decades, residents have called Knoll View their home. They all eat, socialize and depend on each other. They are a family. With this devastating news, in 18 months, the residents find themselves having to search for a new place to live. This will not be easy since there is not another care home like Knoll View in our area. It is heartbreaking to think that seniors during this phase of their life will have to uproot, move to an unknown area and learn to trust new people.

The staff at Knoll View are the most caring and dedicated people. From the nurses to aids, maintenance to the kitchen staff, each employee gives it their all everyday. Most have been at Knoll View for many years. When Covid-19 affected the world in such a destructive way, Knoll View staff still had smiles under their masks and provided comfort to those who were scared and alone. During the lockdown, staff made sure to provide continual care and companionship to Sparta’s most vulnerable. While commuting back and forth from Knoll View to their homes, the staff were extra vigilant to not bring the virus to the community. Regardless of the danger Knoll View employees had in front of them, the delicious home cooked meals, increased sanitizing standards and excellent care continued for the residents who were all restricted to their rooms. Activities such as hallway bingo kept people separated yet engaged. While our news was filled with horror stories of sickness and death at other care homes in NJ, all remained healthy at Knoll View.

The Sparta Ecumenical Council has done a wonderful job fulfilling their mission to provide affordable housing for almost 50 years. My question is what changed and what happens now? What can Sparta as a community do to keep Knoll View open and continue to provide a safe and caring home to those in need?

Karen Scott

Sparta