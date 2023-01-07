Spending too much time waiting for traffic light to change

As the years progressed, I always wondered how I would spend the last years of my life.

I thought possibly a beach in Florida, a ski resort in Colorado or even a condo in New York near Broadway.

The answer is still undecided.

But another consideration has entered the mix.

Over the past two years, I have spent a considerable amount of time waiting for the traffic light at Limecrest/Newton-Sparta Road to change.

Clearly, whoever set up that light didn’t understand that the Newton-Sparta Road is the main thoroughfare and Limecrest is only a side road.

Hopefully, this letter will generate an interest in the Sussex County Road Department, which then will change the light to reflect the proper thoroughfare.

If this letter can prompt that decision, then I can go back to the first three considerations.

George T. Daggett

Sparta