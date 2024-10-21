‘SRT’ slate will listen to needs of all

As a parent of two children in Sparta schools, when I think about what I want in a Board of Education, I think about parents, taxpayers, students and teachers coming together to provide the best experience not only for the students but for the teachers as well.

I want a safe learning environment where students and teachers can thrive. I also want a BOE with no political agenda.

I will be voting for the “Stop Raising Taxes” slate because they will be an advocate for all students.

I believe they will help bring the community together and stop pushing a divisive agenda.

We need a BOE who will trust the educators, teachers and staff to do the jobs they have been appointed to do and to use their expertise to continue to provide our students with not only an excellent education but an excellent experience.

I am voting for the “SRT” slate because they will help build a BOE full of mutual respect, trust, staff support, student well-being, communication, collaboration and safety.

The “SRT” slate is full of active listeners who will work tirelessly to hear the needs of all those who voice a concern. They are kind, qualified, dedicated and experienced.

Danielle Wilkinson

Sparts