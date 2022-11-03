The future fall of Sparta into Suburbia

Sparta, New Jersey, is a gem; a wisp of old rural Americana laced with assortment of luxury, nestled in idyllically rural Sussex County, while an hour from the greatest city in the world and an hour to an airport that can transport one to anyplace on the planet. Sparta is unique in this era of the great “mind virus” because it is safe. A last refuge for children to play unsupervised on their neighborhood blocks. There are trusted youth sports coaches, and the community supports faith in God, neighborly trust and small businesses. Sparta goes on as if the chaos of the “woke’ era never happened. Sparta is one of the few townships in New Jersey where the community supports a boy growing into a fine gentleman and a girl growing into a dignified lady. Tragically, this is about to change over a single, hyperbolic issue.

On one hand, midst this bastion of the American dream, the paradox of modern political schism boils over amidst an issue destined for Republican victory- the legitimization of wokism in the schools. Spartan parents have rallied into a phalanx resembling their ancient namesakes over this and are about to revolutionize their school board, electing candidates who stand for education, dignity, and will defend children from grooming and political indoctrination. Not just here but across America there has been a revolution in political affairs over the introduction of sexual grooming in schools, the casting aside of authentic American history for re-engineered ‘CRT” stemming from the charlatan historian Howard Zinn. Virginia elected a Conservative for the first time in generations and Republican governors, Senators and Representatives seats have been galvanized over this issue. The upcoming “red wave” shows that the political far left has treaded too grotesquely, its foray for the hearts and souls of American children met with indignation and righteous tenacity. It’s a safe bet to make that Sparta schools will soon be guarded by mature, reliable and competent stewards-Spartans are too mature and self-aware then to elect “mean girl” sex activists to run their schools.

Yet as a municipality, a singular issue has revealed a menacing swarm of delirium, enough to beguile voters under the pretense of false flag ‘moderates” who have cleverly engineered one possibly bad issue as a catalyst for “wokist” take over. No one wants congestion and pollution in this region, and the proposal to build a logistical node is riddled with questions and controversy. Do we trade though, the reliable defenders of a town who stand for the protection of our citizens and property, and the unbridled support of small businesses to prosper?

Building one “warehouse/logistics center/whatever” with some bays for trucks seems to be making everyone forget the mess that the far left has wrought. Taxation to excess, political purges from leftist prosecutors, 8% inflation, almost 7% mortgage interest rates, surging violent crime, collapse of retirement pensions, unaffordable gas and energy costs, drag queen story hour, stigmatization of veterans and not just defunding police forces, but selling out our police to the ravages of the mob; this is what Sparta is about to surrender to in order to punish the current council over a commercial development that is still unknown. While one may think that national political issues are beyond local concerns, think of the children who will be bullied by the groomer teachers the left will try to install. Think of the Sparta police being admonished for protecting private property. Think of the democrats getting more funding and control within the city. Think of being ostracized from public activities based on not being “woke.” Think of how Sparta will become a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants. Local issues? No such thing. We don’t have that luxury. The era of local politics being purely about local issues ended when our police were thrown to the wolves and our local state and large city governments turned a blind eye to riots that incinerated cities and slayed innocents, all while threatening us- the law- abiding citizens, if we defended ourselves. Let’s not forget the bankruptcies and destruction of small businesses when COVID was weaponized against Republican voting demographics. Defining the killing of a fentanyl dealing criminal was martyrdom, the killing of man who once robbed a pregnant woman at knifepoint, the democrats encouraged two years of riots where our cities burned under democrat leadership. Under the democrats, you can be imprisoned for defending your family, in your home, from an “underserved person’ who is in reality a monstrous criminal. Risking this for the sake of warehouse that may or may not go in is insanity.

“Oh, but that won’t happen!” says the “moderate” who empathizes with the left-wing usurper’s social media hypes. Chiarelli, Clark, and Blumetti aren’t what they seem to be. NOT a moderate platform but a left-wing triumvirate who constitute a political weapon to the democrat party, pretending to be a locally oriented advocate, yet present the following issues:

1. Police qualified immunities. Many democrats now are renouncing their previous cultish fervor for their delusional notion of George Floyd’s martyrdom, for which the nations police officers were crucified as a sacrifice to suburban white guilt and media anti-Trump hyperbole. These same democrats pose with police and pretend to resource them while supporting the same politicians who removed police qualified immunities. These are the legal protections that keep our officers’ families safe. The New Jersey democrats voted to end these- therefore a police officer, though exonerated from a use of force investigation, can be personally sued by a criminal, electing democrats elects this.

2. Weaponizing the legal process politically. One candidate on this opposition team has already done this on social media. Want a permit? Have an issue with an ordinance? Good luck getting it resolved if not a far-left democrat.

3. Taxes aren’t local issues? Well elect these three and there will be no advocate in Sparta for tax relief. Their social media posts are now scrubbed; however, these men are left wing democrats.

4. Freedom of speech. Value this much? The Dems have brought in a cancel culture nationwide and will weaponize the police at schoolboard meetings, council meetings, social media and in the public square. Expect to be fined, arrested of frivolously sued for expressing an opinion. These men believe what Biden does, that Republicans are “terrorists and threats to democracy.” Soon it will grow from just Republicans to anyone who doesn’t agree. Think this is a bit much? In Frankford an angry left wing school board member brought in the State Police to a meeting, under the false pretenses of a threat that never happened, but was hyperbolized out of an insult. Elect Chiarelli, Clark and Blumetti and empower those who would denounce their neighbors like a Maoist purge.

5. Elect left wing democrats because you are worried about a truckstop being built? Prepare for solar power scams, farmers being punished for productivity, unaffordable fines over fake environmental concerns...try building that chicken coop in the yard or an extension on your house, or that fishpond next to your patio.

6. Don’t want drag queens in schools or at mass? Get ready for a town council that will denounce you and even report you as a terrorist.

7. Governor Murphy determines that 500 illegal migrants get to live in Sparta, get drivers licenses? He tried this with the county as a whole. Will these new candidates stop it?

8. Don’t think children should be taught pornographic LGBT material that is being advocated for, using AA4454 as legitimization? To avoid a township truckstop, this is a good trade?

People stayed in high tax, anti-constitutional New Jersey because Sparta was a refuge from it. Sparta is old New Jersey. The current council may have to deliver more answers on a commercial project, however this new one is simply a bad trade for worse.

Joe Labarbera

Sparta