Thank you, Mr. Santora, for setting the record straight regarding state hunting laws. The author of the previous letter mentioned “AK-47’s?” Shotgun ONLY is allowed in NJ. Hunters (through license fees) pay for biologists to track populations, and to keep open space in this state.

My neighborhood is under constant pressure from bears, despite bear-proof cans. They can smell the waste no matter what, not to mention the damage done (new fence crushed by a bear) and the physical harm that may be caused to family or pets.

When I moved here 20 years ago it was normal to see one or two bears a day at my house. After the hunt began they were under control. Now, thanks to Murphy, we have gone full circle.

Thomas Parelli

Sparta