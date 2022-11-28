Mr. Schnackenberg, you make it a clear point that you embrace the election results in the same way a toddler throws a tantrum. This is the will and representative votes of the population of Sussex County. Now you can double-speak all you like, but make no mistakes that your words are just as ugly as the Republican party you so seemingly demonize. Every single word of your tantrum was a mark of disdain about your supposed disapproval. Yet you are a single person, and as you can obviously now see... you’re voice was drowned out by the overwhelming majority. So in answer to your hypothetical, I can very soundly “live with it” and would kindly remind you that living in Newton, N.J., you too are part of this “joke of the state” as you so eloquently put it.

- Taylor Vatter

Sparta N.J.