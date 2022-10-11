Three candidates for Sparta Township Council

Hey Sparta Township Voters! Election day is just about a month away and we have a big decision to make! There are three seats opening on the Sparta Township Council and the responsibility is on you, the voter, to choose who will best lead Sparta Township forward. Our town is headed in a very positive direction, thanks to the leadership of some of the current council members. We need to build on that strength by adding honest, responsible, and unified individuals to the council. By striving to build unity, strength, service, and solutions, Dave Smith, Tara Callahan-Lisa, and Chris Hantson are the candidates who need your support.

Current Mayor Dave Smith has been on the township council for more than three years and has delivered on his original campaign statement “Our Community, Neighbors helping Neighbors.” He is a strong supporter of all our volunteers and has advocated for many of the most successful resources we have in Sparta. These include but are not limited to our library, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Sparta Township Police Department, who helped Sparta achieve the rank of number one safest city in New Jersey. His leadership, alongside some of the responsible members of the current council, have helped keep your municipal taxes from increasing. Dave has been instrumental with projects started at White Lake and near the Sparta Glen that will allow Sparta residents to enjoy all that our township has to offer.

Tara Callahan-Lisa grew up in Sparta and has built relationships with many residents throughout her life. Her dreams of starting and raising a family on Lake Mohawk have come true and she considers herself a “lifer” here in Sparta. She has always had a passion for meeting new families, getting involved with groups in town, as well as welcoming in new people to create memories. Tara’s door is always open for suggestions and her leadership here in Sparta would be a great addition to our current council. Her goals are to help protect what Sparta stands for and continue the direction we are currently headed in by keeping it one of the safest and most desired places to live.

Chris Hantson has lived in Sparta for more than 19 years after growing up in neighboring Jefferson Township. Family life is most important as he has three children currently attending the Sparta Township schools. He volunteers a great deal of time to his community by coaching various township sports as well as serving on multiple youth sports boards. His vision for Sparta is community unification. He hopes that bringing people of all demographics together will provide a multitude of benefits for all Sparta residents. Chris will also be a great addition to the current council by leading with unity and community focus while bringing many new ideas to the table.

Recent headlines in local Sparta news and online groups have been very misleading and even untrue regarding current council members support of a proposed development. Supporting quality economic development is a vital part of Sparta’s future, but it must be reasonable and appropriate for Sparta Township. Dave, Tara, and Chris will make the right choices for the Sparta community all while supporting smart economic development to keep our taxes at bay. One proposed development has divided our town due to misinformation and it is their goal to bring everyone back together to make responsible choices for Sparta’s future.

There are many larger and more important reasons to consider Dave, Tara, and Chris for town council, other than their views on one proposed development. It is our duty as citizens to consider all the important decisions our council will face in the future. How will they continue to fund all the amazing projects recently started or proposed for the future? How will they expand on the many services offered to the residents of Sparta Township? Will they propose more outdoor places to hike and explore the natural beauty in our great outdoor parks and trails? Will they continue to support the volunteer programs and opportunities available to our residents? The list goes on and on, but in the end the choice is ours. We must decide who holds Sparta Township closest to their hearts with responsible plans for the future, and strong leadership for the community we all call home.

On Tuesday November 8th, remember to vote for unified solutions, service, and safety by choosing #4 Dave Smith, #5 Chris Hantson, and #6 Tara Callahan-Lisa for Sparta Township Council.

Visit unifiedsolutions4sparta.com for more information on the candidates.

Ben Wright

Sparta