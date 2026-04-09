Trichotomy BIRAN

So Abraham, Jesus and Mohammad,

Looked down to see how their religions spread.

“Oh my”, they said, “this cannot truly be”,

“See how they fight and dishonor us three”.

Human’s interpretations we must change,

And love and understanding rearrange.

Combine the Torah, Bible and Qur’an,

All three now one we will call the BIRAN.

For the human language cannot define,

Our three Fathers speech sublime.

Our “free will” gift we turn into a curse,

Making their divine Words humanly perverse.

Our one God loves all with eternal Grace,

So the BIRAN must humankind embrace.

George Kibildis

Sparta