Vote Lauren Collier for Sparta BOE

We have been Sparta residents for most of our lives. Bob went through the Sparta school system and Tami is a mid-western transplant and a Sparta resident for 20 years. As a couple, we have seen the greatness of Sparta residents during Hurricane Sandy. Where neighbors linked arms with neighbors to help feed and shelter those displaced due to the destruction of their homes. We have seen the community generously wrap its arms around families suffering due to illness and personal tragedy. That is the soul of Sparta. It always has been, and we believe it always will be. A community that lives peaceably with its neighbors, regardless of their differences.

Sadly, the current climate revolving around the Board of Education election is eroding the soul of Sparta. For months, Sparta residents who are on social media have been watching seemingly relentless mudslinging and accusations that would certainly make for a great series on Bravo. If you are not on Facebook, it goes something like this: First, someone posts an article that features a candidate. Next, the same dozen or so people start a steady stream of disparaging comments. Then, a few jump in to defend the candidate. The next thing you know, there are 100+ comments on one post, comprised of Sparta residents fighting with each other. Seriously, this is happening. Almost every day for the last two months.

Those who have been the most vocal on Facebook have been accused of bullying candidates. They quickly dismiss this accusation with a retort such as, “If you run for Board of Ed, you open yourself up to scrutiny,” And the adage, “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.” The Students First slate quickly realized that they were being baited into engaging in this sort of unfruitful discourse and decided they would not take the bait. They are always open to listening to ideas and answering questions if it is in a space where a real discussion can happen. The Students First slate of candidates has chosen to take the high road and not engage in mudslinging on Facebook.

Most alarming has been the targets of our friend, Board of Education member, and candidate, Lauren Collier. She has been targeted frequently on social media, and even publicly (by an opposing candidate at a Board of Education meeting) for her faith as a Christian. Lauren has handled herself in a dignified, calm, and intelligent way in the face of such inappropriate and unfounded accusations. Lauren is a peace-loving person who strives to unite people and ideas. On a personal level, this has been very hard to watch as Lauren Collier is just about the kindest person you could ever meet.

Protected under the First Amendment, Freedom of Religion includes sincerely held religious or non-religious beliefs; To the point, everyone has a belief system that they ascribe to. The opposition is assuming that Lauren will impose her faith on school policy. Following that same logic, can we assume that the opposing candidates will impose their belief systems on policy matters? A candidate’s belief system has no bearing on their ability to serve on the Board of Education. And calling them out for their belief system certainly flies in the face of “Advocating for All”.

The truth is that Lauren Collier’s record on the Board of Education is marked by her dedication as a thoughtful collaborator with all. She has never interjected her faith into policymaking. She takes the feedback of others seriously and moves out of her comfort zone when necessary. In March of this year, she worked to expand the definition of Protected Classes as it relates to numerous policies in our district. Proving that putting the safety and protection of the students first is a paramount priority for Lauren. Perhaps, the opposition should read the expanded definition of Protected Classes that Lauren helped implement.

Bob and Tami Meara

Sparta