Vote ‘no’ on mega-warehouses

Vote FOR Dan Chiariello, Neill Clark and Dean Blumetti for Sparta Town Council on Nov. 8th. In my opinion, they represent our best protection against inappropriate development in Sparta. Vote for all three to form a majority on the council that will protect us.

Dan Chiariello was the only current council person to oppose the land use changes that allowed the current Mega-Warehouse application. Neill Clark is currently the co-lead of the legal effort formed to stop it. Dean Blumetti is the chairman of the environmental commission that reviews developmental applications for potential negative impact to Sparta’s quality of life.

The current council has failed us. The “leadership” of mayor Dave Smith has failed us. His legacy will be that of the Mega-Warehouse. Sparta can do better.

Vote for the ticket, “On Your Side, No Mega-Warehouses”, Chiarelli, Clark, Blumetti, for Sparta Town Council.

Dave Stimson

Sparta