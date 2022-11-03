Voting for the right BOE candidates in a crowded field

Voting For the Right BOE Candidates in a Crowded FieldBy Kathryn MattesonSeveral forums have been held for the seventeen candidates running for Sparta BOE: The League of Women Voters and the Sparta Education Association held forums, as well as the most recent forum at the VFW which was hosted by a slate of candidates and moderated by a Sparta attorney.

At the most recent BOE candidate forum held at the Sparta VFW on October 25, the topic of finding common ground among varying opinions came up numerous times. Everyone seemed to agree that this was a major issue facing the Board of Education. The candidates in attendance all stated in some form that it would be their mission to carry this out as board members. I came away from this forum feeling confident that all of these candidates could accomplish that goal.

Candidates from the three year slate Grano, Miller, and McKernon “Experienced, Dedicated, Consistent” have attended all forums, as have candidates from Gagnon/Grana/Nelson (three year) and Gulino/Mongon/Daura (one year) “Advocating for All.” Mr. Carlos Mohammed “Aspire and Achieve”, running on his own for a three year seat, has attended two. They were all represented at the VFW forum this Tuesday.

That leaves candidates Gregory Rosenfeld (three year single) as well as Morris/Collier/ McMichael (three year) and Longo/Knapp/Pitzer (one year), collectively known as “Sparta Students First” who have shown up to exactly zero group forums. To my knowledge, Mr. Rosenfeld has not made his reasons publicly known. The entire Sparta Students First team has, though, listed various reasons to cancel or not to attend all three of these events.Candidates’ inability to attend these events is a red flag to Sparta voters that these candidates will not be capable of finding common ground or listening to all viewpoints as board members. Their personal feelings or fears should not have kept them from attending. On the contrary, they should have used these events to listen to the concerns of the public and respond in a way that shows they are able to act as board members in the unbiased and ethical manner that their oath of office will demand. Their lack of attendance conveys disrespect for those they don’t agree with, and sends the message that these candidates see a lack of value in the entire Sparta community.

Accessible candidates who listen to all of their constituents and respond thoughtfully will make accessible board members who pay attention at meetings. Candidates who talk about finding common ground are the board members who will do so once elected. Candidates who go on the record regarding their correct understanding of a board member’s only powers and exhibit a full understanding of the limits of those powers, are much more likely to refrain from board overreach. It is a testimony to their honest intentions and knowledge of the position that “Advocating for All”, “Experienced, Dedicated, Consistent,” and “Aspire and Achieve” represented themselves at these forums.

It is extremely important to the staff and students of Sparta that a return to a correctly functioning Board of Education come about as the result of this election. The candidates who can accomplish this task have made it abundantly clear who they are.For more information:

Aspire and Achieve

Experienced, Dedicated, Consistent

Advocating for All

Kathryn Matteson

Sparta