We need common sense on Sparta council

The $100 million federal lawsuit filed against Sparta will be decided in a courtroom as per Mayor Clark on April 8th, 2025.

In my opinion, at this time, Molly Whilesmith shouldn’t be discussing the warehouse during her campaign. This is the advice from Mayor Clark to all board members.

As per the Mayor, taxpayers of Sparta will be very well-represented in the lawsuits as well as the people who have been sued? Do we have a cost to date?

Some people are asking why Mike Sylvester won’t commit to be for or against the warehouse application. That is because he has the towns best interest at heart. We don’t need another lawsuit added to the list. To be fair, Mike did share his opinion with the public earlier this month in TAPInto.

Spartans have spoken when the current Mayor and town council were elected. Every one of them ran on the platform of no warehouse. Other than the warehouse they have nothing in common and we have a town that is frozen in time with no progress or vision of the future are discussed. We have committee seats open that they can’t agree on appointing, they kick people off of committees with no or frivolous reasons. Where do we stand with pot shops, referendum votes that are not binding, land swaps we didn’t know about and our budget just to name a few concerns.

I have known both candidates for many years, they are good friends I love them both but that being said at this time I feel that Mike will come in with new vision and ideas to help small business succeed in town. He is not connected with any of the existing council people. He will have the towns best interest at heart. He will gather all the facts and make a decision based on merit and will listen to everyone. Mike will also take the time to respectfully and patiently listen to our residents. We are all tax payers and deserve our time to speak.

I look forward to a time when common sense comes back and civil discussions take place. We have a lot to do for the next generation. Most of us that get involved with the town couldn’t afford to buy our own home today. Our kids and grandkids can’t afford to live in the town they grew up in.

We have a lot to focus on other than a warehouse. Afterall, the mayor said it will be decided in a courtroom. Let’s move on and see how it plays out and not make it the shiny object in the room.

God bless Sparta

Pete Litchfield

Sparta Township