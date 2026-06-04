Where are the benches?

Since the beginning of the year, Sussex County Commissioner Director Jill Space has been telling county residents that the benches in Newton Green were “being refurbished” and “would be reinstalled”.

A year ago.

Who’s repairing these benches - elves, waiting for Christmas?

Whenever questioned, Jill Space has obfuscated, double-talked and been deliberately evasive. The only conclusion is that there is no intention to return those benches for the public’s use.

And make no mistake: those benches belong to the county, not Jill Space or any of the other commissioners .

The removal of these benches, as well as the destruction of the gazebo, was done with no advance notice to the public, no discussion at a county meeting, and no vote taken.

The Green may be under the control of the county, but it is not their private property. It belongs to the residents of Sussex County.

If Space has no intention of returning the benches, she should say so, along with an explanation and an apology for lying to the public.

Of course, she’ll never apologize for lying. The entire administration of Sussex County consists of liars, so why should Jill be any different?

Michael Schnackenberg

Newton