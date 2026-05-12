Meet Amber

ABOUT

Amber is a sweet 12-year-old female cat.

She would do best in a quiet adult home as she is older, was housed with another cat so that would not be a problem. Maybe you have room in your home and heart for this darling senior cat, so sweet and beautiful.

Health

Amber is spayed . She was adopted as a kitten and surrendered at 12. She is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and has had bloodwork.

ADOPT Amber

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com