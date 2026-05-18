Meet Cain Athens

ABOUT

Amber is a sweet 12-year-old female cat.

Cain is a handsome American Pit Bull Terrier mix who is about 7 years old. Rescued from Georgia, Cain was lucky enough to be part of a jail dog program — where dogs live alongside inmates, receiving daily training, structure, and companionship. Programs like this are special, and it shows in Cain. He is well-mannered, attentive, and clearly understands how to be a great companion. Cain has a calm, easygoing demeanor but still enjoys having fun. He loves splashing around in kiddie pools, going for walks, and just being around his people. A volunteer recently took him on a sleepover to her house and had this to say, “He is as close to PERFECT as it gets! He is housebroken, rides great in a car and walks amazingly on a leash! He doesn’t make a peep and is non-destructive in the home (he just laid on my bed the whole day while I was at work). He is so sweet and good with people, respectful kids and dogs! He absolutely loves to cuddle but also gets those zoomies once in a while.”

Health

Cain is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

ADOPT Cain Athens

Eleventh Hour Rescue

77 Flanders Rd, Flanders, NJ 07836