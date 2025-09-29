Meet Clover

ABOUT

Female dog. 5-6 months old and 24 pounds.

Sparta.

CHARACTERISTICS

Clover is part of a litter of five puppies looking for a new home.

She is a happy, playful and very friendly girl who was thought to be born about Feb. 3.

Clover is adorable and will have you laughing at her playful antics. She is an absolute sweetheart and lovebug. She loves to just lie in a lap and be petted.

After running around a bit, she settles down to play with her toys. She does the cutest army crawls and sometimes she leaps before she looks, which makes her seem a bit clumsy, but she is still getting used to her growing legs.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other dogs. We do not know how she feels about cats.

ADOPT CLOVER

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

P.O. Box 248

Sparta, NJ 07871

973-810-2853

oscaranimalrescue.org