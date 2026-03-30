Meet Cooper Lizman

ABOUT

Cooper is a Labrador Retriever/Pointer mix who 2.5 years old. He was found abandoned and skinny on the side of the road, with a scar on his neck from an embedded collar. While it appears Cooper hasn’t had the best life, you would never know it from his appreciative nature and friendly disposition! Cooper loves to “hug” his people for affection, and is a very cuddly dog. He has a bunch of energy and would make a fantastic companion for an active owner. Cooper would be best as an only dog for now until he has time to decompress into a home. Cooper loves people but since he is so energetic, older or more considerate kids would be a better fit for this sweet boy. He is also house trained, and very well crate-trained, he doesn’t make a PEEP!

Health

Cooper is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered.

ADOPT Cooper Lizman

Eleventh Hour Rescue

77 Flanders Rd,

Flanders, NJ 07836

973-664-0865

MainOffice@EHRdogs.org

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only.