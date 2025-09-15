Meet Dahlia

ABOUT

Female dog. 5-6 months old and 34 pounds.

Sparta.

CHARACTERISTICS

This sweet girl is looking for a new home. Her mom is a pure-bred border collie and her dad is a black lab.

Dahlia is learning to walk on a leash and a few commands. She is gentle yet playful, which makes her a great addition to the puppies that go to yoga events.

At the yoga events, Dahlia has been a good girl and has gotten great socializing skills, meeting all the people and getting so much attention.

Dahlia is definitely treat-motivated and could learn commands easily for a treat.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

children and other dogs. We do not know what she thinks about cats.

ADOPT DAHLIA

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

P.O. Box 248

Sparta, NJ 07871

973-810-2853

oscaranimalrescue.org