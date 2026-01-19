ABOUT
6 months old; 20 pounds
Beagle/Australian Shepherd
Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
CHARACTERISTICS
Meet the “Scooby” Litter of 6 Beagle mix babies! There are 2 girls (Daphne & Velma) and 4 boys (Scooby, Scrappy, Shaggy & Fred). They were found running loose in the woods in the heat of the summer and crying. No owner or Momma Dog was found. He is a shy boy. One of the boys was stuck in a drainage ditch and someone had to climb in to rescue him. The pups were taken to the vet and cleaned up. They have been very well taken care of and have become playful and social. They are good with people and other dogs. We do not know what they think of cats. Please help Fred find the loving home he deserves.
Coat Length
Short.
House-Trained
No.
Health
Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped
Good in a Home With
Good with dogs, unsure about cats
ADOPT Fred
One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)
155 Stanhope Sparta Road,
Andover, NJ 07821
973-810-2853
oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com
Hours of Operation:
By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.