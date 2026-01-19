ABOUT

6 months old; 20 pounds

Beagle/Australian Shepherd

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

CHARACTERISTICS

Meet the “Scooby” Litter of 6 Beagle mix babies! There are 2 girls (Daphne & Velma) and 4 boys (Scooby, Scrappy, Shaggy & Fred). They were found running loose in the woods in the heat of the summer and crying. No owner or Momma Dog was found. He is a shy boy. One of the boys was stuck in a drainage ditch and someone had to climb in to rescue him. The pups were taken to the vet and cleaned up. They have been very well taken care of and have become playful and social. They are good with people and other dogs. We do not know what they think of cats. Please help Fred find the loving home he deserves.

Coat Length

Short.

House-Trained

No.

Health

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped

Good in a Home With

Good with dogs, unsure about cats

ADOPT Fred

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.